Walmart, Sam’s Club giving hourly employees another round of bonuses

(CNN) — Walmart and Sam’s Club employees are getting another round of cash bonuses in June.

The corporation is giving more than $390 million to hourly employees to reward them for keeping up with the demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time workers are set to receive $300, while part-time, hourly and temporary associates will get $150.

The extra bonus for working through the pandemic applies to those who work in stores, clubs, supply chain facilities and offices.

The company has previously announced that they are hiring another 200,000 employees to keep up with demand.

