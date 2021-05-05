Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Tuesday that they are offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines in their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide.

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and pre-scheduled appointments, which the company says provides convenient options for customers to get protected against the coronavirus where they already shopping.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness, said. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

The company is also addressing vaccine hesitancy through its Get Out The Vaccine campaign and by partnering with national and local non-profits, community partners and faith-based organizations to bring community vaccine events to residents.

