DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walmart shoplifting suspect was arrested Wednesday after officials say he assaulted three Dartmouth police officer who was trying to apprehend him.

Joshua Audette, 30, of Fall River, is facing charges including shoplifting, resisting arrest, and three accounts of assault and battery on a police officer, according to the Dartmouth Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a shoplifter who had fled the Walmart in the town were able to identify Audette as the suspect after reviewing surveillance images with the store’s loss prevention team.

When officers stopped a vehicle that Audette was riding in later in the day, he allegedly became combative and assaulted them.

Police say the officers were forced to use an electronic control device to subdue Audette.

One of the officers was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s not clear when Audette will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

