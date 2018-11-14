(WHDH) — Walmart is starting a new initiative to hire more military spouses as part of their “The Military Spouse Connection” program.

The program will give hiring preference to those married to active military personnel.

The retail giant’s CEO and president says military spouses are “unsung heroes” and that the company wants to honor and help them find a job or build a career.

The news comes as Walmart reports hiring more than 212,000 veterans since starting a similar program for returning military personnel.

More than 32,000 veteran associates were also reportedly promoted since joining Walmart and Sam’s Club.

