Walmart temporarily closing 2 Mass. stores to allow for additional cleaning, restocking

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Walmart announced Wednesday that two Massachusetts stores will be temporarily closing to give a third-party specialist additional time to further sanitize the locations and give employees a chance to restock shelves.

The retail chain’s Worcester and Abington locations will be closed Thursday so crews can properly prepare the stores to reopen on Friday as both communities continue to deal with a high rate of coronavirus cases, a Walmart spokesperson said.

“These one-day closures are part of a program initiated by our company and are in addition to the extensive actions we’ve taken for the well-being of our associates and customers,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “As a company, we continue to monitor our local stores to ensure we are doing everything we can to help keep our customers and associates safe as we navigate providing customers the essential items they need.”

The spokesperson added, “Moving forward, we will continue to monitor our locations in and around the Boston area, and beyond, and may make similar decisions to close a store for a day to undergo additional cleaning and restocking.”

Walmart has implemented social distancing measures and customer metering at all stores. Associates have been provided with masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer. Stores are conducting temperature checks and screenings for associates, in addition to installing plexiglass sneeze guards at registers.

Both stores plan to reopen to all customers at 7 a.m. on Friday.

