Walmart to give away 1.2M doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

BOSTON (WHDH) - There is only one thing better than snacking on a doughnut. That’s devouring a free doughnut, of course.

RELATED: Dunkin’ to give out free doughnuts next week

On Friday, June 7, Walmart says it will give away 1.2 million doughnuts in celebration of National Doughnut Day.

Customers who stop by the bakery section at their neighborhood Walmart can get a free glazed doughnut.

About 4,000 Walmart stores are taking part in the giveaway.

To find a Walmart near you, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)