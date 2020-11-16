Walmart unveils list of Black Friday deals

(WHDH) — Walmart on Monday unveiled a massive list of Black Friday deals.

Deals begin on Walmart.com on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. and continue on Friday, Nov. 27, at midnight.

Walmart says all of its stores will open for Black Friday shoppers at 5 a.m.

Some deals that will be available online on Nov. 25 include:

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $119 (was $179, $60 savings)

Hotel Style 1200 Thread Count Sheet Set for $25 (special buy)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (special buy)

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset for $299

onn. Medium Party Speaker for $50 (was $79, $29 savings)

Razor Electric Scooter for $69 (was $98, $29 savings)

Samsung 65” Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 (was $528, $50 savings)

Select Video Games for $15-$30 (special buy)

Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum for $329 (was $399, $70 savings)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece Cookware Set for $69 (special buy)

Xbox Series X Console for $499

Deals that will be available online and in-store on Nov. 27 include:

12-inch, 16-inch or 20-inch Girls’ and Boys’ Bikes for $29 each

12V Mercedes SL400 Ride-On or 6V Chevy Silverado Ride-On for $98 (special buy)

5′ 8″ Motion Activated Nutcracker for $68 (special buy)

7′ Outdoor Pre-Lit Tree for $30 (special buy)

Better Homes & Gardens 23-Piece Prep Set for $9.96 (special buy; in-store only)

Canon Pixma 3322 All-in-One Printer for $19 (was $44, $25 savings)

Honeywell Thermostat for $99 (was $149, $50 savings)

Mainstays Bath Towel or Washcloths for $1.60 each (special buy; in-store only)

onn. 2.0 Bluetooth Soundbar for $29 (special buy)

Roku SE Streaming Media Player for $17 (special buy)

T-fal 22-Piece Cookware Set for $49 (special buy)

The Pioneer Woman 20-Piece Gadget Set for $20 (special buy)

To view Walmart’s full circular, click here.

