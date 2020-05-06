Walmarts in Abington, Avon temporarily closed as coronavirus threatens customers, employees

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Walmarts in Abington and Avon will be temporarily closing their doors as the coronavirus continues to pose a threat to customers and employees.

The retail giant decided to close the Abington store for a second time in order to work with the health department to test the associates and others who work in the building, according to Eddie Bostic, Massachusetts Regional General Manager.

The Avon Walmart is also closing so the company can work with their health officials to review their cleaning measures and determine if additional steps, such as COVID-19 testing for associates, is necessary, Bostic added.

“We’ve been monitoring our stores, executing cleaning practices and bringing in third-party experts to sanitize stores while also working with local officials on additional proactive actions,” Bostic said in a statement. “Those efforts have also included voluntarily closing stores temporarily – an especially tough decision when customers are relying on us more than ever for the essential items they need.”

Store officials did not say if either of those stores has experienced coronavirus cases.

Walmart has previously closed stores in Quincy, where one person died of COVID-19 and 10 others tested positive, and Worcester, where 81 employees contracted the virus.

