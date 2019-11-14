Walmart’s massive Black Friday ad is jam-packed with doorbuster deals on Apple products, electronics

(WHDH) — Walmart on Thursday unveiled a 37-page Black Friday ad that’s jam-packed with irresistible doorbuster deals on Apple products, electronics, and much more.

The retail chain posted a copy of the 2019 holiday ad on Walmart.com with details including a 50-inch 4K Roku television for $149, a 32GB iPad for $249, an Apple Watch for $129, an iPhone for $149, a Fitbit for $69, and a Samsung laptop for $99.

Other deals include a six-quart Instant Pot for $49, a Keurig coffee brewer for $40, and a Hotel Style 1,100-thread count sheet set for $24.

Walmart will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving for in-store Black Friday deals. Some offers will be available online starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

For those heading out early to get in line for the sale, Walmart will start serving coffee, hot cocoa and snacks at 4 p.m., according to the ad.

Shoppers who download the Walmart app will have access to color-coded maps that direct them to the doorbuster deals.

Walmart is also offering free next-day delivery on orders over $35 this holiday season.

Last week, Target revealed its “biggest” Black Friday ad ever.

To view all of Walmart’s Black Friday deals, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)