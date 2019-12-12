‘Walnut-shaped’ mass on Christmas tree contains hundreds of praying mantis eggs, officials warn

(WHDH) — Officials are warning the public to check their Christmas trees for”walnut-shaped” masses that contain hundreds of praying mantis eggs.

The mass looks similar to a pinecone but actually holds about 100-200 praying mantis eggs, according to officials in Erie County, Ohio.

“If you happen to see a walnut-sized/shaped egg mass on your Christmas tree, don’t fret, clip the branch and put it in your garden,” officials said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who happens to find a mass on their tree is urged to dispose of it immediately.

“Don’t bring them inside they will hatch and starve!” the post warned.

The praying mantis is not venomous and they cause little harm to humans.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)