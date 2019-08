WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a fast-moving two-alarm blaze that broke out in a home in Walpole Thursday.

The fire at a home on East Street burned out the first, second and third floors.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)