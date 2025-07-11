WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who spotted a barn fire earlier in the week is now talking about the tragic loss he helped prevent from getting even worse.

John Cox was on his way to work Tuesday night when he saw a barn at Mor Linn Farm in Walpole was on fire.

Seeing the fire, he called 911 and raced to the owners home; he helped the family get 10 horses out, but said thick smoke made it challenging.

Eight horses died in the fire.

The community has already raised thousands of dollars to support the family.

