Walpole man accused of attacking mother with meat tenderizer captured in VT

HARTFORD, Vt. (WHDH) — A man accused of bludgeoning his mother with a meat tenderizer in Walpole has been captured in Vermont, police say.

Ian Crowley, 31, was taken into custody without incident on Friday in Hartford, Vermont, according to Walpole police.

His arrest came two days after Walpole residents received a reverse 911 call urging them to keep their houses and cars locked as officers search for Crowley, who attacked his mother in the area of the 500 block of Common Street around 7 p.m., Walpole Police Chief John Carmichael said.

A dispute over “alcohol consumption” sparked the attack, according to Carmichael.

Crowley’s mother was taken to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries. She is expected to be OK.

Crowley is expected to be arraigned on an attempted murder charge.

Ian Crowley has been located in Vermont and has been taken into custody without incident. Thanks to the agencies that assisted in the search and to the media outlets and general public who shared tips to assist us. — Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) April 5, 2019