Walpole man accused of hitting, pushing, pinching 6-year-old trick-or-treater

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 73-year-old Walpole man accused of hitting, pushing, and pinching a 6-year-old trick-or-treater he allegedly called a “spoiled brat” during a violent confrontation on Halloween is now facing assault charges, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported assault involving a trick-or-treater at 10 David Circle about 6:30 p.m. spoke with the child’s mother, who said her son had just came back from the house screaming and crying and saying a man had just pushed him off the steps, knocked off his hat, pulled his hair and pinched him after calling him a “spoiled brat,” according to Walpole police.

Police also spoke with the child’s father, who told them he went up to the house and found the homeowner, Richard Lawlor, to be “very agitated” and claimed his son had just tried to force his way into his house because he didn’t like the candy he was given.

The boy was not seriously injured.

While speaking with Lawlor, police determined he was carrying a loaded firearm in the small of his back.

Lawlor, who claimed to have consumed two glasses of wine in the afternoon, was arrested on charges including disturbing the peace and assault and battery. His licensed to carry a firearm was suspended.

He has since been released on personal recognizance and ordered to stay away from the victim.

