WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole native and starting pitcher Cam Schlittler was called up by the New York Yankees on July 5 and is expected to make his major league debut at some point this week for the team, according to reports.

Schlittler, 24, has posted a 2.82 earned run average (ERA) in 76.2 innings pitched, striking out 99 and allowing 0 walks over 15 minor league games this season.

The righty was drafted by the Yankees in 2022 in the seventh round after attending Northeastern University.

The Yankees start a three game series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday. They currently sit three and a half games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East for first.





