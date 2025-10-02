BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Red Sox won’t be the only ones representing Massachusetts Thursday night in the Bronx.

Walpole native Cam Schlittler will start on the mound for the New York Yankees in a do-or-die game three of the American League Wild Card Series.

Schlittler made his major league debut for the Yankees in July and recorded a 2.96 earned run average (ERA) and struck out 84 batters in 14 games this season.

Schlittler will face off against another rookie, Connelly Early for the Red Sox.

Schlittler played college baseball at Northeastern and his father is the chief of the Needham police department.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)