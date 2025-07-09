WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Welcome to the show, Cam Schlittler.

While many Boston fans may hate the Bronx Bombers, you have to like the Yankees’ newest staring pitcher, who happens to be a Walpole native.

After a few years in the minor leagues, Schlittler was called up to the bigs last week. He’s making his major league debut at Yankee stadium Wednesday night against the Seattle Mariners.

The 6’6″, 220-pound righty has a fastball that reaches up to 100 miles per hour.

Schlittler’s high school coach was working with little leaguers Wednesday. Reflecting on Cam’s journey, he’s proud.

“He’s got an arsenal that is certainly major league worthy,” said Chris Costello, Walpole High Baseball Coach. “And I’m sure he’s gonna bust ’em all out tonight… I remember seeing him down here, yeah, it’s pretty remarkable.”

Schlittler started at Walpole Little League and continued into high school. The righty most recently pitched for the Yankees’ minor league affiliate, the Somerset Patriots in Double A.

Schlittler is the son of Needham Police Chief, John Schlittler. John loaded up a dozen family members in a rented van, and they’re all headed to the Bronx to see Cam’s debut.

“He’s the single biggest reason Cam’s a professional athlete,” said Costello about Schlittler’s father. “…And he taught his kids to play the right way.”

For the players who attended the “Extra Bases Baseball Clinic,” this is almost as exciting as rounding the bases after a big swing.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool,” said Jack Brennan, a 12-year-old catcher.

Schlittler, 24, has posted a 2.82 earned run average (ERA) in 76.2 innings pitched, striking out 99 and allowing 0 walks over 15 minor league games this season. He was drafted by the Yankees in 2022 in the seventh round after attending Northeastern University.

