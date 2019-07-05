Walpole police arrest suspect accused of assaulting people with knife, throwing brick

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly assaulting two people with a knife and throwing a brick at their car in Walpole on Friday, police said.

Officers conducting a search of the Johnson Drive neighborhood behind the local Walmart took a suspect into custody who they say assaulted two victims with a knife and threw a brick at their car, Walpole Police Chief John F. Carmichael Jr. said in a post on Twitter.

The condition of the victims is unclear at this time.

No additional information was immediately released.

