Walpole police arrest suspect in string of car thefts, vehicle break-ins

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Walpole man has been arrested in connection with the theft of several cars and a rash of vehicle break-ins over the past few days, police said.

Officers investigating reports of multiple cars stolen and broken into in the area of East and Kendall streets arrested Nicholas Deberry in connection with the case, according to a press release issued Friday.

Deberry is facing charges of larceny of a motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (knife), and possession of a class B substance.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call Walpole police at 508-668-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)