WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are turning to the public for help searching for a missing man living with Autism Spectrum Disorder and mental health issues.

Seth Michaels, 19, was last seen at his home around midnight Tuesday.

His parents believe he may be headed to Chicago or to a former school in Illinois.

Michaels is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall with “shaggy” light brown hair and weighing about 130 pounds.

He may be wearing a dark blue Lands End jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-668-1212.