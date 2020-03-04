WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole Police Chief John F. Carmichael Jr. was no match for kids playing street hockey.

Carmichael joined in on a street hockey game and offered the kids playing free movie passes if they could score on him.

Each child scored a goal on Carmichael, who called himself “no Tuukka Rask.”

“The goalie had an off performance day I believe,” Carmichael joked on Twitter.

The children all received movie passes.

