WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole Police Chief John F. Carmichael Jr. was no match for kids playing street hockey.
Carmichael joined in on a street hockey game and offered the kids playing free movie passes if they could score on him.
Each child scored a goal on Carmichael, who called himself “no Tuukka Rask.”
“The goalie had an off performance day I believe,” Carmichael joked on Twitter.
The children all received movie passes.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)