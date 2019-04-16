Walpole police investigating car break-in caught on camera

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are investigating a car-break-in last week that was caught on camera.

Officials released a surveillance camera recording on Tuesday showing a suspect break into a vehicle on Page Avenue.

Investigators believe the suspect checked other cars in the area to see if they were unlocked.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walpole police.

