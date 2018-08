WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are investigating after several vehicles were stolen and others were broken into overnight.

Police say several motor vehicles were stolen from the area of East and School streets and other victims reported that their vehicles were entered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walpole police detectives ar 508-668-1212.

