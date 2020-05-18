Walpole police locate missing person

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police say a person reported missing Monday has been located.
Peter “Pharrah” Kougias was reported missing in the area of 1300 Washington St.
Police announced at 8 p.m. that she had returned home.
Please cancel the BOLO for Pharrah Kougias she has returned home. Thanks to all who assisted.
Please cancel the BOLO for Pharrah Kougias she has returned home. Thanks to all who assisted.

— Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) May 19, 2020
