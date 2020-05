WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A missing Walpole woman who was last seen near the Walpole Town Forest has been safely located, Boston police announced on Monday.

Pharrah Kougias was said to be “distraught,” but returned home hours later.

Please cancel the BOLO for Pharrah Kougias she has returned home. Thanks to all who assisted. — Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) May 19, 2020

Police issued thanks to all who assisted in the search.