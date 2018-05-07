WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - Walpole police are searching for two people they say used counterfeit $100 bills to buy items at a local CVS Sunday.
In the hopes of tracking down the suspects, Walpole police posted surveillance images from the store to the department’s Twitter page Monday.
Both suspects were wearing black coats when they entered the CVS on Main Street. The male suspect could be seen wearing a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call Walpole police at 508-668-1212.
