WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - Walpole police are searching for two people they say used counterfeit $100 bills to buy items at a local CVS Sunday.

In the hopes of tracking down the suspects, Walpole police posted surveillance images from the store to the department’s Twitter page Monday.

Both suspects were wearing black coats when they entered the CVS on Main Street. The male suspect could be seen wearing a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Walpole police at 508-668-1212.

These two individuals passed counterfeit $100 bills at CVS on Main St in Walpole during the early morning hours of May 6th. If you know these people or have any information relative to this incident, please contact WPD Detectives at 508-668-1212. pic.twitter.com/39m2JzzFO2 — Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) May 7, 2018

