Walpole police searching for car in connection with stabbing, robbery at Town Fair Tire

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a white Audi sedan in connection with an armed robbery in Walpole late last month during which a man was allegedly stabbed in the leg and handcuffed to a car’s steering wheel, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Town Fair Tire on Route 1 around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 spoke with a Lyft driver who found a man stabbed in the leg and handcuffed to the steering wheel of a car, according to the Walpole Police Department.

Police say officers treated the victim at the scene and freed him from the vehicle.

The victim told police that he closed the store and went to a car parked on the side of the building when a masked person with a knife came from behind the building and stabbed the victim in the back of the leg, officials said.

The suspect allegedly stole several items from the victim, handcuffed him to the steering wheel and fled toward Union Street.

Police say the Audi is likely connected with a used car dealership or another wholesale customer at Town Fair Tire.

Anyone who recognizes the car is asked to contact Walpole police detectives at 508-668-1212.

This is a still frame of the same vehicle. Anyone with info, please contact WPD Detectives at 508-668-1212. pic.twitter.com/EVtf99nBN2 — Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) October 21, 2019

Please see attached video of a vehicle wanted in connection with a robbery/stabbing incident at Town Fair Tire in Sept 28th. It appears to be a white Audi sedan with a black roof. Likely connected with a used car dealership or another wholesale customer at Town Fair Tire. pic.twitter.com/ALsi49aty4 — Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) October 21, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)