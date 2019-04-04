Walpole police searching for man accused of stabbing his mother

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are on the hunt for a man accused of stabbing his mother several times before running off Wednesday.

Residents received a reverse 911 call urging them to keep their houses and cars locked as officers search for Ian Crowley, who stabbed his mother around the 500 block of Common Street around 7 p.m., Walpole Chief John Carmichael said.

“When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim that was suffering from several stab wounds,” he added. “The suspect who happens to be involved is her son. He fled the scene on foot.”

His mother was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crowley has been spotted several times in the area, wearing a dark Fila jumpsuit, according to Carmichael.

“We’ve gotten several reports of people witnessing him,” he said. “We did locate a weapon involved, so we believe that he took it with him, so you want to take precautions and make sure that everybody is safe.”

Carmichael added that Crowley recently returned to the area after living out of state.

“Somewhat homeless, living in tents and that kind of thing. Just recently came back to Massachusetts, where he’s been staying with family,” he explained. “There was some type of disturbance tonight that kind of led to the assault.”

Anyone who sees Crowley is told not to approach him and instead call 911.

