WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are searching for a man they say is wanted in connection with an assault and battery with a knife Wednesday.

Ian Crowley fled the area of Common Street about 7 p.m. on foot and was last seen wearing a dark Fila jumpsuit, Walpole police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Walpole police.

The individual pictured below, Ian Crowley, is wanted in connection with an A&B w/ a knife incident which took place in the 500 block of Common St at 7pm this evening. He fled the area on foot wearing a dark Fila jump suit. If Crowley is seen please call 911 and do not approach. pic.twitter.com/8JXAQPIPEs — Walpole Police Dept (@WalpolePolice) April 4, 2019

