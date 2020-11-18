Walpole police searching for missing, endangered 16-year-old girl

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are turning to the public for help locating a 16-year-old girl who may be in danger.

Alissa Ruiz was reported missing around 6:20 p.m. after police said she walked out of a Department of Children and Families facility and got into a gray sedan.

Witnesses said they believe the car to be a 2017 Hyundai with Florida plates reading KYHD35.

Alissa was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hooded sweatshirt and was carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Police said she has family in the Malden area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 508-668-1212.

