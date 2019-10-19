Walpole police searching for runaway teen possibly at risk of sex trafficking

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole police are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old girl who ran away from school Thursday and may be hitch-hiking to Florida and at risk for sex trafficking, officials said.

Jennifer Rosa is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair that may be dyed black.

She is currently believed to be somewhere in New York State on I-81 or I-84, in a tow truck or semi-truck with one or two unknown males, police said.

Rosa was last seen on Thursday at 1:25 p.m. when she walked away from the Bi-County Collaborative School in Walpole. She is under the care of the Department of Children and Families and is known to frequently run away to Providence, Rhode Island.

Police said when Rosa left school, she got in a white sedan with a black man who goes by “Isaiah.” Police said based on past statements, she may be at risk for sex trafficking because of their relationship.

On Oct. 19, Rosa’s sister spoke with her on Facebook Live and said as of 2:20 p.m. she was in New York, police said. Rosa allegedly told her sister she was heading to a residence in Florida and her sister believes she may be hitchhiking, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Walpole police at 508-668-1095.

