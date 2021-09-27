WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Walpole are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 16-year-old girl.

A search is underway for Jaylee Fitzpatrick, who is believed to have ties to South Boston and Rhode Island, the Walpole Police Department announced Sunday.

Fitzpatrick is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and possibly blonde hair.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Walpole police at 508-668-1212.

