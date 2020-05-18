Walpole police seek help in search for missing person

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Walpole are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing person.

Peter “Pharrah” Kougias, who identifies as a woman, was last seen in the area of 1300 Washington St. near Walpole Town Forest, according to the Walpole Police Department.

Please see attached bulletin relative to a missing person reported earlier today. Anyone with any information regarding Pharrah Kougias' whereabouts is asked to call WPD at 508-668-1212. pic.twitter.com/Y5rJueKCMN — Chief Carmichael (@WalpoleChief) May 18, 2020

A search of the area proved to be unsuccessful, police said.

Kougias was said to be “distraught.” She is described as about 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, with a thin build and short hair. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Kougias’ whereabouts is asked to contact Walpole police at 508-668-1212.

