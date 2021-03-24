Walpole police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Walpole are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl.
Mia Damaso, 15, of East Walpole, was last seen leaving her home around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.
Mia is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 110 pounds, with short, brown, and reddish hair.
She was last seen wearing a black hat, black denim jacket, a skirt, and black leggings.
A neighbor said they saw her carrying a black backpack and a skateboard.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 508-668-1212.
