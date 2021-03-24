Walpole police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Walpole are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Mia Damaso, 15, of East Walpole, was last seen leaving her home around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Mia is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 110 pounds, with short, brown, and reddish hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hat, black denim jacket, a skirt, and black leggings.

A neighbor said they saw her carrying a black backpack and a skateboard.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call 508-668-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)