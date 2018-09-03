Walpole police seek suspects who broke into home, stole several gold rings

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a pair of thieves who broke into a home in Walpole and stole several gold rings Sunday night.

Two individuals entered a home on Atlantic Court through a back door around 8:30 p.m. and then fled with the jewelry, according to the Walpole Police Department.

A surveillance camera captured one of the suspects who appeared to be wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and tight pants. The man is said to have a thin body and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s. There was no description available for the second suspect.

The suspects tried to gain entry to many other homes in the neighborhood, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Walpole detectives at 508-668-1212.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)