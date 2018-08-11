WALPOLE, Mass. (WHDH) – The Walpole Police Department is the latest to take the Lip Sync Challenge – showing off some serious musical skills.

Massachusetts State Senator Paul Feeney proposed the challenge to various departments across the state.

He promised to make a donation to charity in the name of which department gets the most likes on social media.

Check out the entire video here.

