WALPOLE, MA (WHDH) - An overnight standoff in Walpole ended with the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a Boston murder.

SWAT descended on a Walpole apartment overnight as officers searched for the suspect.

“There was some violence involved in that. I won’t elaborate on that, but that’s what led to the heavy police presence,” explained Chief John Carmichael of the Walpole Police Department. “Obviously, he was a danger to everyone in the apartment complex including the police officers on scene.”

Officials said he barricaded himself inside an ex-girlfriend’s apartment where he had been under surveillance for awhile.

“We were able to remove a female from the apartment and get her to safety,” said Carmichael.

Walpole police said the back and forth with the 32-year-old suspect went for three to four hours as they talked to him on a cell phone. At one point, officers used a robot to look inside.

“He did start to surrender several times, but had second thoughts and barricaded himself again,” said Carmichael.

Eventually, the man did come out and surrendered to police.

The suspect’s mother came to the scene, wondering what was happening.

“Here I am, in Walpole. I’m from Dorchester. To get a call that there are helicopters around for my little son, SWAT team, they got bullet proof vests,” said Cassandra Williams.

No injuries resulted from the standoff, according to officials.

As of last night, no gun was found on the suspect; however, that could change after police searched the apartment.

