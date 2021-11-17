WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in both Walpole and Stoughton are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

Lane E. Yerxa, 82, was last seen driving a green 2012 Honda CRV with Massachusetts license plates 1JJ879 around 3:20 p.m. in Stoughton, according to police.

He does not usually drive and has been found in Quincy in the past.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911, Walpole police at 508-668-1212, or Stoughton police at 78-344-2424.

