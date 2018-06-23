WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A high school teacher in Walpole is off the job after allegedly expressing inappropriate behavior with a student.

School officials confirmed the Norfolk County Agriculture High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave for alleged inappropriate behavior.

Superintendent Tammy Quinn released a statement that read in part, “Protecting our students is our highest priority and we will do everything we can to ensure their safety, as well as their privacy. Due to the fact that this is a personnel matter, we are limited in what we can share.”

Walpole police, along with the Department of Children and Families, are investigating the claim.

