Walpole’s top cop reminds public of pot laws after grow house found in vacant gas station

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Walpole’s police chief is reminding the public about pot laws in Massachusetts after his department found a large marijuana grow house inside a vacant gas station.
Officers recently found 50 plants stashed in gas station on Route 1 that had been converted into a growing operation, Chief John F. Carmichael Jr. said in a tweet.
“Mass. law allows an individual to cultivate six marijuana plants – in their own home,” he said. “It does not allow a vacant gas station on Rt. 1 to be converted into a grow house for 50 plants.”
Carmichael says the plants were discovered by officers executing a search warrant.
There was no word on any arrests in connection with the grow house.
Additional details were not immediately available.
