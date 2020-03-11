Walsh: 2020 Boston Marathon still on, for now

BOSTON (WHDH) - The 2020 Boston Marathon is still a go as city officials and the Boston Athletic Association continue to closely monitor the sweeping coronavirus outbreak.

With the annual 26.2-mile road race from Hopkinton to Copley Square just weeks away, Mayor Martin J. Walsh and others are weighing if coronavirus concerns warrant shutting the prestigious event down.

“The economic impact of the marathon in Boston is about $211 million,” Walsh told reporters on Tuesday. “So you think about the economic impact on the city but the bottom line is my job as mayor is to make sure that people are safe.”

Hundreds of thousands of people line the racecourse each Patriots Day to cheer on the 30,000 runners who typically take part in the grueling trek.

“The Boston Athletic Association continues to meet and work closely with city and state officials to ensure a safe and successful Boston Marathon,” a race update posted on Monday said. “We have been carefully monitoring updates related to coronavirus (COVID-19) and as local and national developments come to light have been planning under the guidance of health and municipal agencies.”

The BAA says it will watch for updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Public Health, and the World Health Organization in the coming days and weeks leading up to the race.

Walsh told reporters on Tuesday that he would rather see the marathon postponed if it can’t run as scheduled due to the major economic impact it has on the city.

“If for some reason the marathon can’t run in April, I’d much prefer to see a postponement rather than a cancellation. I talked about the economic impact for businesses is $211 million,” Walsh said. “This conversation is very fluid. It’s going to take leaders talking together, along with the BAA and other organizations. It’s not simply just canceling it today and having it tomorrow.”

Area business owners are in agreement with Walsh, hoping for a postponement over a full-blown cancellation.

“With people coming into town and the finish line being right outside, people just get their last-minute preparations like socks, food, whatever they need,” said Peter Gilmore, manager of Boston Marathon Sports.

Race organizers also urged the public to take safety precautions, including regular hand washing, covering the mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, and avoiding close contact with anyone showing signs of illness.

The marathon is slated to take place on Monday, April 20.

Walsh announced Monday that the annual South Boston St. Patrick’s Day Parade would not go on as planned due to the potential spread of coronavirus.

Worcester, Lawrence, and Holyoke have also canceled their St. Patrick’s Day parades.

Abington is still holding its St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

