Walsh: 3 new presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh says health officials have identified three city residents who have presumptive positive coronavirus cases.

The three city residents attended the same Biogen conference in Boston that resulted in presumptive positive cases for three other travelers, including a man from Indiana, Walsh said at a news conference Friday.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)