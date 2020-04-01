Walsh: 5 new coronavirus-related deaths in Boston with 1,057 confirmed cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said Wednesday that there have been five new coronavirus-related deaths in the city, in addition to 1,057 confirmed cases.

There are now a total of eight deaths from coronavirus in Boston, up from three on Tuesday, Walsh told 7NEWS in a phone interview.

From Tuesday to Wednesday, Walsh said the confirmed case count jumped from 938 to 1,057.

Ninety-seven Bostonians have recovered from the virus, according to Walsh.

Walsh also said that he does not want to enact a citywide lockdown but stressed people need to do a better job of social distancing.

