Walsh activates warming centers in Boston amid frigid temperatures

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Friday announced that warming centers will be open to Boston residents through Saturday night as frigid temperatures and below-zero wind chills grip the region.

“With this weekend’s bitterly cold weather, it is essential that we support and look out for each other,” Walsh said in a tweet.

The warming centers will be open on Friday until 6 p.m. They will be open again on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, residents will be required to wear a face covering and maintain at least six feet from others.

For more information, visit Boston.gov/cold.

