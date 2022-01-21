BOSTON (WHDH) - United States Labor Secretary Marty Walsh addressed rumors that he may be considering a run for governor in the Bay State.

During an interview Thursday with CNN, the former Boston mayor said, “I”m not running for governor of Massachusetts.”

“President Biden asked me in January of last year if I would serve as secretary of labor; it’s an incredible honor and privilege to work in the Biden administration,” Walsh continued. “I’m working with the president to continue to rebuild America, keep having us come back, and we have plenty of work to do here in Washington. But it was an honor to be mentioned as a governor. I love Massachusetts, I love my City of Boston, but I’m serving the people of the United States of America right now.”

Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey announced Thursday that she was entering the race for governor.

She’s running against Democrats Danielle Allen and Sonia Chang-Diaz, as well as Republican Geoff Diehl.

The election for governor is set for November.

