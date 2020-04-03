Walsh announces $3 million relief fund for tenants struggling to pay rent amid coronavirus crisis

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin Walsh announced Thursday that a $3 million relief fund has been set up for tenants who are falling behind on their rent because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“At this stressful time, people should not have to worry about losing their home, period,” he said.

Those who can receive money from the relief fund must have lost income due to the COVID-19 outbreak but do not qualify for federal relief or unemployment benefits, Walsh added.

“In city government, we started by protecting our most vulnerable workers,” he said. “We worked with the Boston Housing Authority, private property owners and the Boston Housing Court to halt evictions while the emergency goes on.”

The Office of Housing Stability is using its network to help get this money to where its needed quickly and fairly.

Anyone with questions can contact the city’s Office of Housing Stability by calling 311 or by emailing housingstability@boston.gov.

