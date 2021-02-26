Walsh announces Boston moving forward to modified Phase 3, Step 2 of reopening plan

BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston will enter a modified version of Phase 3, Step2 of the state’s reopening plan on Monday, officials announced, noting that indoor performance venues, certain indoor recreational activities, and live musical performances at restaurants will not resume until March 22

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez, and the City of Boston made the announcement in a statement Friday.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston has taken a cautious approach to reopening,” Walsh said. “We’ve prioritized the health and safety of our residents, and we’ve made decisions based on the latest public health data and metrics. We’ve only moved forward when it’s safe. Throughout the pandemic, the City of Boston has made decisions that protect our public health, while recognizing the economic impact of this public health emergency. I want to thank our residents and businesses for their continued cooperation throughout the reopening process.”

As the state moves into Phase 3, Step 2 on Monday and allows indoor performance venues to open at 50 percent capacity with a 500-person max and a return to indoor recreational activities like laser tag, roller skating, trampolines, and obstacle courses, Boston will hold off until March 22.

Additional information about reopening in Boston is available on boston.gov.

