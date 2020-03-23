Walsh announces Boston’s 2nd coronavirus-related death

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Monday announced the city’s second coronavirus-related death.

The victim, whose name has not been released, recently passed away, according to Walsh. The city’s first virus death was reported over the weekend.

“With each tragic loss it’s a reminder of how dangerous the situation is that we’re living in,” Walsh said.

Walsh confirmed that there are 133 positive coronavirus cases in Boston. He also said that 15 people have since recovered from the virus, all of whom registered two consecutive negative tests.

Four Boston EMTs, including one who has tested positive for the virus, are in self-isolation, Walsh added. A Boston police officer has also tested positive.

There are now known coronavirus cases among the city’s homeless population.

The mayor spoke about Gov. Charlie Baker’s “stay-at-home” advisory, reminding people that the advisory is “not a confinement order.”

Walsh also urged Bostonians not to hoard or panic-buy groceries. He specifically advised against hoarding water bottles because the city’s drinking water is safe.

The city has tapped retired Army general Stanley McChrystal to review Boston’s emergency management plans and give advice for the next two months, according to Walsh.

Walsh thanked all local healthcare workers and first responders, saying the best way to show gratitude is by staying home and practicing social distancing.

