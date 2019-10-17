Walsh announces grants to home-based family daycare centers

BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston is launching a new program to lend a helping hand to families.

Mayor Marty Walsh announced the launch of the childcare entrepreneur fund pilot program that will provide financial grants to home-based family daycare centers and people who are looking to start their own business.

Walsh says this will help lower the costs of childcare in Boston.

“Investing in childcare benefits both parents and children,” Walsh said. “Parents have peace of mind knowing they can afford to send their child to a safe nurturing place during the day and out children will get on path to a strong future.”

The program also provides educational training for childcare businesses.

