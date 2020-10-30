Walsh announces new initiative aimed at increasing coronavirus testing in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Thursday announced a new initiative aimed at increasing coronavirus testing in Boston as new cases continue to surge.

Walsh said he decided to launch “Get The Test Boston,” a pledge designed to encourage Bostonians to get a COVID-19 test, after the city’s positivity rate skyrocketed from 6.2 percent to 7.8 percent in just a week.

“Boston’s COVID-19 numbers are increasing, and our public health data is clear — we need more residents to get tested,” Walsh said. “We are entering a critical time in this pandemic, and everyone who does their part will save lives, and make a difference.”

Benefit-eligible city employees will be offered one paid hour every 14 days to get tested during their normal work hours, according to Walsh. Employees will receive regular compensation for their time spent testing, and will not be required to utilize their sick or personal time for one hour of testing.

As part of this pledge, Walsh said local businesses including the Boston Red Sox, Boston Main Streets, Rapid7, UNITE HERE Local 26, and Wayfair have committed to ensuring that their employees know how and when to get tested.

Walsh encouraged other businesses to take the pledge as well.

The mayor also noted that he gets tested regularly, saying the process is quick and painless.

Residents should get tested if they meet the following criteria, according to health officials:

Are experiencing COVID-like symptoms, like fever, cough, or shortness of breath, among others

Are at high risk for complications from COVID-19

Have been in contact with someone who is infected with COVID-19

Have traveled or been in large gatherings

As of Wednesday, there were 1,929 active virus cases in the city.

There have been 19,986 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, while 778 Bostonians have lost their lives.

Boston currently offers free, asymptomatic testing at two mobile sites in Central Square in East Boston and Nubian Square in Roxbury.

To view a complete map of testing sites across the city, click here.

